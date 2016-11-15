CLOSE
Weddington Man’s Special Need Farm Makes Him A CNN Hero

Weddington’s Harry Swimmer has been nominated for a 2016 CNN Hero award. Swimmer created the Misty Meadows Mitey Riders farm for people with disabilities in 1994. Swimmer’s organization provides free, certified equine-assisted therapy to young people with a range of disabilities, including muscular dystrophy, Down syndrome and autism. The farm has served more than 700 children.

Read more about the Mitey Riders and vote for this local hero on CNN.com.

