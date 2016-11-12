There were countless lessons we learned on Tuesday, with the traumatic election results. And one of the most evident lessons was that anybody under the sun can run for president of the United States and potentially win office— if packaged the right way.

One person who’s fully aware of this and is taking advantage, is Chris Rock. The comedian jumped on Twitter on Thursday to announce that he’ll be running for president in 2020.

I'm gonna run in 2020 wish me luck . pic.twitter.com/wkFCv7WrKB — Chris Rock (@chrisrock) November 10, 2016

For the post —that’s clearly a snarky reflection on the current stare of the country— he used a photo from his 2003 film “Head of State” where he played a D.C. alderman who unexpectedly becomes Commander-in-Chief. If crazy statements were real, Rock will be running alongside Kanye West who proclaimed his bid for presidency at the MTV Video Awards last August.

Honestly, at this point all we can do is laugh to stop from crying.

Anyone Other Than Trump: Chris Rock Announces His 2020 Presidential Bid was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Danielle Clark Posted November 12, 2016

