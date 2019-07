How would you characterize your health? What are you doing to avert heart disease and other debilitating ailments? ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host Ron Holland , talks with Cheryl Emanuel, the visionary behind the ‘Village Heartbeat,’ an organization that promotes better heart awareness and enhance community resources in a coordinated health care service model to address obesity and other diseases.

[theplatform account=”BCY3OC” media=”13GxM01kowKl” player=”WNXNlnjPpWz5″]



Village Heartbeat Continues to Strengthen Health was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

Ron Holland Posted November 11, 2016

Also On 105.3 RnB: