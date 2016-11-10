Trump Protestors March In Center City

Charlotte joined other cities, but on a much smaller scale, staging protests against President-elect Donald Trump’s victory on Wednesday night. Charlotte Uprising organized the march, urging supporters to gather at Marshall Park at 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

According WSOC, about 30 marchers left Marshall Park and headed Uptown to the EpiCenter and Transit Center before dispersing about 2 a.m.

Anti-Donald Trump protestors marched by the hundreds in cities throughout the United States on Wednesday night. Others held protests on college campuses denouncing his election.