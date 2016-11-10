Anti-Trump Protestors Take To The Streets Nationwide

0 reads Leave a comment
Despite calls for unity from President Obama, Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton and President-elect Donald Trump, protestors gathered in Washington, New York, Los Angeles and elsewhere to protest Trump’s election.
Here’s Why Hillary Clinton Wore Purple
Protest locations from Trump Tower in Chicago and New York to American University and other college campuses.
Want the latest news and gossip at your fingertips? Text NC to 71007 to join our text club!
comments – add yours