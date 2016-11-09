Trump, Cooper Lead Election Results In North Carolina

0 reads Leave a comment
Donald J. Trump won the popular and electoral college votes in North Carolina although Hillary Clinton was the choice for Mecklenburg County voters.
Here is a breakdown of how others fared in key elections North Carolina and Mecklenburg County:
North Carolina ::
- US Senate :: Richard Burr
- US House District 1 :: G.K. Butterfield
- US House District 2 :: George Holding
- US House District 3 :: Walter B. Jones
- US House District 4 :: David Price
- US House, District 5 :: Virginia Foxx
- US House, District 6 :: B. Mark Walker
- US House District 7 :: David Rouzer
- US House, District 8 :: Richard Hudson
- US House District 9 :: Robert Pittenger
- US House District 10 :: Patrick McHenry
- US House District 11 :: Mark Meadows
- US House District 12 :: Alma Adams
- US House District 13 :: Ted Budd
- NC Governor :: Roy Cooper
- NC Lt. Governor :: Dan Forest
- NC Attorney General :: Josh Stein
- NC Secretary of State :: Elaine Marshall
- NC Supreme Court Justice :: Michael Morgan
- NC Treasurer :: Dale Folwell
Mecklenburg County ::
- US Senate :: Deborah K. Ross
- US House, District 9 :: Robert Pittenger
- US House, District 12 :: Alma Adams
- NC Governor :: Roy Cooper
- NC Lt. Governor :: Linda Coleman
- NC Attorney General :: Josh Stein
- NC Secretary of State :: Elaine Marshall
- NC Supreme Court Justice :: Michael Morgan
- NC Treasurer :: Dan Blue
- NC State Senate 37 :: Jeff Jackson
- NC State Senate 38 :: Joel Ford
- NC State Senate 39 :: Dan Bishop
- NC State Senate 40 :: Joyce Waddell
- NC State Senate 41 :: Jeff Tarte
- NC House of Representatives 88 :: Mary Belk
- NC House of Representatives 92 :: Chaz Beasley
- NC House of Representatives 98 :: John R. Bradford
- NC House of Representatives 99 :: Rodney Moore
- NC House of Representatives 100 :: John Autry
- NC House of Representatives 101:: Beverly Earle
- NC House of Representatives 102 :: Becky Carney
- NC House of Representatives 103 :: Bill Brawley
- NC House of Representatives 104 :: Andy Dulin
- NC House of Representatives 105 :: Scott Stone
- NC House of Representatives 106 :: Carla Cunningham
- NC House of Representatives 107 :: Kelly Alexander
- Transportation, Housing and Neighborhood Improvement Bonds :: Yes
- Mecklenburg County Commissioners At-Large :: Pat Cotham, Trevor Fuller, Ella Scarborough
- Mecklenburg County Commissioner District 1 :: Jim Puckett
- Mecklenburg County Commissioner District 2 :: Vilma Leake
- Mecklenburg County Commissioner District 3 :: George Dunlap
- Mecklenburg County Commissioner District 4 :: Dumont Clarke
- Mecklenburg County Commissioner District 5 :: Matthew Riddenhour
- Mecklenburg County Commissioner District 6 :: Bill James
