It’s Election Day and the First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about what needs to happen to get Hillary Clinton in the White House.

She also relieves that historic night in Grant Park and explains why tonight, the fate of a good night’s sleep, rests in the hands of the American people.

“We know what the alternative will be. There is only one choice in this election. I’m just asking our people to get this done. Please help me sleep well at night. Give me that one favor.”

Why a plan for voting day is important:

“You got to have your plan for voting. You’ve got to envision what your plan will be like. What are you going to do if there is traffic? Who are going to pick up the children?”

On that historic day in Grant Park:

“It feels like it was yesterday. It was warm and it was so quiet in Grant Park, that Malia said, ‘Dad I don’t think anybody is coming to your party.”

What do the millennials in her office say?

“We travel with a group of unique millennials. They’re tripping out over Hillary’s opponent. It doesn’t even sound real to them. The language sounds so throwback. It doesn’t reflect the America they’re growing up in. This is why the country needs to move in the direction of our millennials. I’m always amazed at how closely they’re listening. They don’t miss a beat, an insult, a flight.”

(Photo Source: Courtesy/AP)

FLOTUS Applauds ‘Her Baby’, Asks The American People For A Good Night’s Sleep was originally published on blackamericaweb.com