Black America: We Cannot Afford Hold Our Vote

“We don’t win this election, potentially, if we don’t win North Carolina. So I hate to put a little pressure on you, but the fate of the republic rests on your shoulders. The fate of the world is teetering, and you, North Carolina, are going to have to make sure that we push it in the right direction.” –President Barack Obama

Even on Election Day, Hillary Clinton is keeping her foot on the pedal.

It’s the right move.

Hillary for America announced the release of a new online video “African-American Voters Can Stop Trump,” an ad that illustrates the stark contrast between Donald Trump’s out of touch perception of the African-American community.

The new video features some of Donald Trump’s most disrespectful and demeaning comments toward African-Americans throughout the course of the campaign. Trump can be heard describing African-American communities as poor, uneducated and unemployed.

“Donald Trump misses so much,” Clinton said recently. “He doesn’t see the success of Black leaders in every field. The vibrancy of Black-owned businesses, or the strength of the Black church. He doesn’t see the excellence of historically Black colleges and universities or the pride of Black parents watching their children thrive. And he certainly doesn’t have any solutions to take on the reality of systemic racism and create more equity and opportunity in communities of color.”

Clinton is appealing to Black voters, particularly African-Americans in North Carolina.

A throng of volunteers descended on North Carolina in recent days because Clinton holds a slim 2-point lead in North Carolina, a crucial swing state.

Jelani Murrain, an African-American lawyer based in Washington, D.C., was one of those volunteers. Murrain said he couldn’t sit at home any longer so he drove four hours to Raleigh, North Carolina two days before Election Day to help Hillary Clinton turn out the vote in a critical state that could decide the presidential election.

“We canvassed in urban areas such as Raleigh and Durham; but I was happiest about our canvassing efforts in more rural areas: people were excited about the Democratic ticket,” said Murrain, 38. “I received the most positive feedback regarding Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign from minorities — African-Americans and Hispanics – and white women.”

Republican Donald Trump needs to win North Carolina to win the White House and the Clinton campaign is hoping Black voters – mostly Democrats – will pack the polls across the Tar Heel state.

The Clinton campaign could have a problem: African-American turnout in North Carolina has declined this year compared to 2012 by 8.7 percent, or around 66,000 votes. The decline is attributed, in large part, to a federal court finding that Republicans in North Carolina used intimidation tactics to keep people of color from voting.

“Something went very wrong for African-Americans voting in North Carolina,” tweeted Michael McDonald, a political science professor at the University of Florida.

In Philadelphia, where Clinton held her last campaign rally before Election Day, thousands came out to historic Independence Hall and waited for hours to see Clinton, Barack and Michelle Obama and Jon Bon Jovi and Bruce Springsteen. They underscored the importance of the effort and turnout still needed in these critical states.

Today is the last day to make your ballot count. Don’t sit it out. Don’t be complacent. Don’t be trifling.

Just vote.

