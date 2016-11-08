CLOSE
Director Lee Daniels Speaks At First Baptist-West

Often political candidates visit black churches to get out the vote. Presidential candidate Sec. Hillary Clinton visited Little Rock A.M.E. Zion in October. On Sunday, director Lee Daniels visited First Baptist-West to get out the vote before Tuesday’s election, according to QC City Metro.

“We’re in the middle of a civil war, and we can pretend that we’re not and go on with our daily lives and pretend that everything is fine. You can come to this church and you can pray, and I can go to my church and we can pray, but it’s time to get out into the streets, because that’s what our forefathers, did,” Daniels told the congregation according to QC City Metro.

Director Lee Daniels Speaks At First Baptist-West was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

Election 2016 , First Baptist-West , lee daniels

