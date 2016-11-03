CLOSE
Christian Fiction Writers Meet In Charlotte

Christian fiction doesn’t get the same kind of headlines as racier novels or fantasy fiction, but it still has a devoted audience. Last weekend, according to QCity Metro, about 150 people participated in the Christian Book Lover’s Retreat. The event drew people from as far away as Texas to meet nearly 30 authors and fellowship with dozens of other fans.

“I believe that Christian women who love to read also love to have fun; they love to be able to relax,” organizer Vanessa Williams told QCity Metro.

Read the full story here.

Christian Fiction Writers Meet In Charlotte was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

