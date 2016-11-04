Lupita Nyong’o Slays Salt-N-Pepa’s ‘Whatta Man’

On Wednesday night, actresses Lupita Nyong’o and Regina Hall went head to head on Spike’s “Lip Sync Battle.” And both ladies absolutely killed it!
Yet, one of the night’s best acts was the Oscar winner’s rendition of Salt-N-Pepa’s 1994 single “Whatta Man.”
The 33-year-old showed off her sexy side—and her abs. During her routine, Nyong’o dropped her jacket to reveal a white crop top and jean shorts and gave a little lap dance too, ET noted. She ended the performance with her and her backup dancers getting sprayed with a fire hose. Hawt!
Hall was great too, giving the crowd a pretty dope rendition of The Weeknd’s “Earned It (Fifty Shades of Grey).”
Take a look for yourself.
Lip-Sync Battle hosts LL Cool J and Chrissy Teigen were shocked by the Queen of Katwe star’s sultry dancing—as was Twitter.
You better werk ladies!
