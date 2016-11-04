On Wednesday night, actresses Lupita Nyong’o and Regina Hall went head to head on Spike’s “Lip Sync Battle.” And both ladies absolutely killed it!

Want the latest news and gossip at your fingertips? Text NC to 71007 to join our text club!

Yet, one of the night’s best acts was the Oscar winner’s rendition of Salt-N-Pepa’s 1994 single “Whatta Man.”

The 33-year-old showed off her sexy side—and her abs. During her routine, Nyong’o dropped her jacket to reveal a white crop top and jean shorts and gave a little lap dance too, ET noted. She ended the performance with her and her backup dancers getting sprayed with a fire hose. Hawt!

Hall was great too, giving the crowd a pretty dope rendition of The Weeknd’s “Earned It (Fifty Shades of Grey).”

Take a look for yourself.

Lip-Sync Battle hosts LL Cool J and Chrissy Teigen were shocked by the Queen of Katwe star’s sultry dancing—as was Twitter.

me, still thinking about lupita's waist on lip sync battle all these hours later pic.twitter.com/PysB7cpx70 — Bim Adewunmi (@bimadew) November 3, 2016

Lupita came strong on Lip Sync Battle 🔥 — Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@Ebuka) November 3, 2016

that Lip Sync Battle ep and seeing Lupita's ep again GOT ME SHOOK pic.twitter.com/oLRJGp5nnW — ya saad 💙🌹 (@doublelanes) November 4, 2016

Did yall see Lupita servin on Lip Sync Battle???? 😍😍😍 — Vae B (@Cocofitt) November 4, 2016

Lupita killed her lip sync battle 🙆🏾 — De'Ol (@Ayomide_Olufawo) November 3, 2016

LUPITA DID THATTTT ON LIP SYNC BATTLE YALL — naki amina (@blackhvppy) November 3, 2016

You better werk ladies!

TRENDING:

Mary J. Blige Sheds Light On How She’s Dealing With Her Messy Divorce

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Pose With Alton Sterling’s Son For Birthday Photo

Real Housewives Of Atlanta Star Cynthia Bailey Says She Will ‘Never Marry Again’

Lupita Nyong’o Slays Salt-N-Pepa’s ‘Whatta Man’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Kellee Terrell Posted November 3, 2016

Also On 105.3 RnB: