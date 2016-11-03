In case you’ve already forgotten, Drake recently came under fire for his new song, “Two Birds, One Stone,” which seemingly takes shots at Kid Cudi‘s mental health.

“You were the man on the moon, now you go through your phases. Live for the angry and famous,” Drake spits on the track. “Rap like I know I’m the greatest. Then give you the tropical flavors. Still never been on hiatus. You stay Xann’d and Perc’d up. So when reality set in you don’t gotta face it.”

The public is now calling on Drake to donate proceeds made from the track to mental health charities. A new Care2 petition reads:

“The lyrics above were intended to make fun of Kid Cudi’s depression.

Mental health is not a joking manner. According to Mental Health America, the most common disorder amongst suicide victims is depression. Depression or bi-polar disorder affects about 30-70 percent of suicide victims.

Please sign to tell Drake to donate the proceeds from his new song, Two Birds One Stone, to mental health charities!”

As of press time, the petition has received over 5,000 signatures. The goal is currently 6,000.

SOURCE: All Hip Hop | PHOTO CREDIT: Rick Kern / Getty

A New Petition Is Calling On Drake To Donate Proceeds From “Two Birds, One Stone” To Mental Health Charities was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Stephanie Long Posted November 3, 2016

Also On 105.3 RnB: