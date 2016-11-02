CLOSE
Clinton Email Scandal Gives Trump A Lead In North Carolina

Democratic Nominee for President of the United States former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

National polls may show that the latest Hillary Clinton email scandal hasn’t affected the polls, but it could be hurting  her in North Carolina.  A new WRAL poll shows that Republican nominee Donald Trump leads Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton by 7 points.

SurveyUSA interviewed likely voters in North Carolina adults last week, after the release of the letter from FBI Director James Comey to congressional members.

“Significant volatility may exist in the coming week as more is learned,” according to the pollsters.

The same poll found that Democratic Attorney General Roy Cooper and incumbent Governor Pat McCrory, Republican, are tied.

