Scenes From Vice President Joe Biden’s Visit (Photos)

Vice President Joe Biden was in the Carolinas on Tuesday.
ICMYI: Suspect Arrested In Deadly Police Ambush
26 Pictures Of President Obama & VP Joe Biden Looking Like A Rap Duo
26 photos Launch gallery
26 Pictures Of President Obama & VP Joe Biden Looking Like A Rap Duo
1. Streets On Lock 2Source: 1 of 26
2. Trappin’ Out The White HouseSource: 2 of 26
3. Veto Out The BandoSource: 3 of 26
4. Handsome & WealthySource: 4 of 26
5. Presidential Pimpin': The MovieSource: 5 of 26
6. Got Ya Back Vol. 2.Source: 6 of 26
7. No Bin Laden, No Problems.Source: 7 of 26
8. Barack Squad Mafia Vol. 6Source: 8 of 26
9. 56 Executive OrdersSource: 9 of 26
10. Beast Mode: Presidential Edition Vol. 6Source: 10 of 26
11. The World vs. PotusSource: 11 of 26
12. Leaning Off LiensSource: 12 of 26
13. Barack vs. BarrySource: 13 of 26
14. Bottom Bitches & White Houses Vol. 4Source: 14 of 26
15. One Nation Under FilibustersSource: 15 of 26
16. Hard To Kill IIISource: 16 of 26
17. We ReadySource: 17 of 26
18. No Republicans, Just Rims Vol. 2Source: 18 of 26
19. Finna Be LitSource: 19 of 26
20. Hop Out The White HouseSource: 20 of 26
21. Suits & The SenateSource: 21 of 26
22. Potus 2 TimesSource: 22 of 26
23. Nicer Than ISISSource: 23 of 26
24. Young Potus Barack La FlareSource: 24 of 26
25. Money, Iran, & ImmigrationSource: 25 of 26
26. Diary Of A Presidential GodSource: 26 of 26
