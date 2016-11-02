Kevin Durant Says There’s ‘No Beef’ Between Him & Russell Westbrook

Kevin Durant and his newly-formed super team, the Golden State Warriors, are going up against the Oklahoma City Thunder this Thursday.

It’s sure to be an awkward first meeting between Durant and his former team, especially for his right-hand man Russell Westbrook. Durant and Westbrook have remained pretty quiet since the duo split up.

In a new interview with the San Jose Mercury News, Durant was asked if he’s still friends with Westbrook. In a lengthy response, Durant says the that two are still cool.

“What you want me to do? I love Russ,” he shares. “I don’t care what nobody say. I don’t care what he say or what the fans say. Like, this is a tough time right now in our relationship. But I love Russ. I love his family. They all know that. I never did anything morally wrong. I never back-stabbed him in real life, never did anything behind his back, never told anyone anything about his character. Never did any of that. I just left teams. I just switched teams. Everyone on the outside is looking at it as, ‘Oh, you must not have liked him.’ Hell no. C’mon man. Nobody understand that part. I’m trying to find out who I am. He knew who he was. He knew what he wanted to do. He got married young. He met his girlfriend in college. I didn’t have none of that. I didn’t have two parents in a home with me. I’m still trying to search and find out who I am. We end up going this way (splits arms again) as far as off-the-court personality wise. And that’s not a bad thing.”

Though their relationship hit a rough patch, KD confirms there’s no beef — just a healthy rivalry.

“It just shows the way of the world right now. Like, a beef? Bro, I don’t beef with nobody. I’ve seen beefs go the wrong way. We’ve all seen it. The wrong way—real life wrong way, so you can’t say beef around me. I’m not into no basketball beef. Where me or Russ comes from, beef—you don’t just throw that word around like that.

Regardless of the two former teammates’ feelings towards each other, Thursday’s home game is sure to be interesting for the Warriors.

