Macy’s At Carolina Place Mall Closing

Macy’s will close the Carolina Place location in Spring 2017 as part of its previously announced restructuring to make more money, according to a company press release. Associates displaced by store closings may be offered positions in nearby stores where possible. Eligible full-time and part-time associates who are laid off due to the store closings will be offered severance benefits.

