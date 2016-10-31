CLOSE
Updated! Obama Coming Charlotte, Trump Headed To Concord

Updated: President Obama is scheduled to speak at PNC Pavilion at 6 p.m. His arrival is expected to snarl traffic in North Charlotte. Republican nominee Donald Trump will hold a rally in Raleigh on Monday.

The race for North Carolina continues to pick up steam with the Charlotte region taking the national spotlight in the days in the run up to election day.

President Obama will be in Charlotte and Fayetteville on Friday, the day before early voting ends. He will also stump for Hillary Clinton in UNC Chapel Hill on Friday.

According to Hillary Clinton’s website, it will be a “Get Out The Early Vote.” “President Obama will urge North Carolinians to take advantage of one-stop early voting and lay out his support for Clinton and her vision of an America that is stronger together, with an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top.” Sign up here.

Republican nominee Donald Trump will be 4 p.m Thursday at Cabarrus Arena. Sign up here.

