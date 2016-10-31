Cam Newton Rips NFL Referees: ‘I Don’t Even Feel Safe’

Cam Newton just can’t seem to catch a break.

After the Carolina Panthers snapped a four-game losing streak against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Newton is still upset about getting hit late in plays and the officials not calling it.

“It’s really taking the fun out of the game for me,” he said in a post-game press conference. “At times I don’t even feel safe. And enough is enough. I don’t think there’s a person that can go through what I go through and still keep their heads. Hits to the head, that’s one thing. But when you’re not protected in the pocket, that’s another thing.”

Cam Newton says uncalled late hits on him are "bullcrap" and are taking fun out of game 4 him; doesn't feel safe; wants to talk to Goodell. pic.twitter.com/GJ1pPeLEny — scott_fowler (@scott_fowler) October 30, 2016

Newton hasn’t been happy about the lack of calls for some time now. Some say defenders get away with it because Cam’s a lot bigger than the average quarterback.

The 27-year-old’s last post-game sound off came after Cardinals defensive end Calais Campbell hit Newton below the knees. Newton was visually upset when officials did not call a penalty on the play.

“I’m speechless,” Newton said of the no-call. “I would’ve torn my ACL. That was the breaking point.”

Newton even says he plans to meet with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to fix the issue. The league has yet to respond to Cam’s concerns for making the game safer for quarterbacks.

