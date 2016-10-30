Trump Mistakes A Black Supporter For A Protester

If this isn’t enough to put things in perspective about Donald Trump, we don’t know what will.

In an already bizarre election, things took a weird turn when Trump unceremoniously kicked out one of his Black supporters at a Kinston, North Carolina rally, who he mistook for a protestor.

C.J. Cary, a 63-year-old African American marine veteran, says Trump is an “honest” candidate but just needs a little guidance on how to be more inclusive of minorities, women and people with disabilities. Cary had written a letter on the subject to Trump, but decided it would be more effective to hand deliver it personally. Once Cary got about 20 ft. from the stage, the crowd began to boo and harass him thinking he was a protester.

“We have a protester,” Trump said as the crowd continued booking. “By the way, were you paid $1,500 to be a thug?,” Trump asked, going off his conspiracy that Hillary pays protestors to crash his rally. Once Trump had embarrassed his own supporter to his satisfaction, he motioned for security saying “You can get him out. Get him out.” You truly can’t make this stuff up…

Watch it all go down below:

Jasmine Alyse Posted October 30, 2016

