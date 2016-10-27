New Couple Alert: Common Is Officially Off The Market

Common and Regina Hall? Yes, please.

We may have a beautiful new example of #BlackLove on our hands, as new reports say the rapper and actress have been dating for the past year and couldn’t be happier. According to Daily Mail, Common and Regina met on the set of Barbershop: The Next Cut during filming in May 2015 in Atlanta and started dating after the film officially wrapped.

Common was captivated by Hall, and convinced her to go on a date with him, the source said. ‘Regina wasn’t interested in dating a fellow actor. She’s always shied away from idea of being with one of her co-stars. But Common was persistent and finally won her over,’ the source revealed.

But Hall was adamant that she and Common couldn’t start dating until the film wrapped production that summer – she was concerned that their personal lives could compromise their work. But after Barbershop finished filming, the pair quietly started dating and have been full steam ahead ever since.

Apparently, their love has even inspired his new music.

‘This is the happiest anyone has ever seen him. He’s a hopeless romantic and after several failed relationships, he lost faith in love,’ the source said. ‘But Regina inspires him and has renewed his hope in love. It’s so beautiful to see,’ the source added, before going on to say, ‘Something about this relationship has completed him. He had success, he had awards, he has a thriving acting career and still performs concerts regularly, but he was missing pure companionship and Regina’s filled that void in the best way.’

