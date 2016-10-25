CLOSE
NBA To Honor Craig Sager During Season Openers & Nike Pays Homage With Special Edition Sneakers

NBA All-Star Practice 2016

As TNT sports broadcaster Craig Sager continues to battle leukemia, the NBA is standing by him.

TNT is set to unveil a t-shirt during its Tuesday night studio show that was inspired by the suit Sager wore while receiving the Jimmy Valvano Award at this year’s ESPY Awards. The proceeds from the shirt will go to the SagerStrong Foundation.

The Golden State Warriors will also be facing off against the San Antonio Spurs in their season opener Tuesday night, and their fans will be gifted with Sager Strong t-shirts. Prior to the game, a message of support for Sager will also be played on the Jumbotron.

The 65-year-old won’t be able to cover any of this year’s season openers due to ongoing treatment, but his presence will surely be felt. Known for his colorful suits, he designed a special edition pair of Nike Air Force Ones, and 100 pairs will be auctioned off beginning Tuesday.

cancer , craig sager , NBA

Photos
