Scarowinds Fun For The Entire Family

We were walking through Carowinds when a guy came sprinting past us and skidded on his knees in front of a group of girls.

They screamed and he sauntered off to spook the next victim. The haunted attraction Scarowinds is great for families, couples and young teens. The park has multiple haunted houses, and bunch of people wearing spooky costumes and make up scaring people.

If you are planning to go, head there right at dark, but be prepared to wait in lines to get into the park as well as to check out the haunted attractions. Lines of cars stretched in both directions along Carowinds Boulevard when I visited a couple of weeks ago. The park stays open until 1 a.m.

Have fun, and get spooked!