CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

Toni Braxton Returns To Tour With Heart Monitor! [VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

2016 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards - Show

Toni Braxton is still on tour, despite recovering from complications due to lupus.  Toni was hospitalized twice last month and had to postpone a few tour dates.  But like a true survivor, she’s found the strength to return to her tour.  Her doctors have equipped her with a heart monitor to help identify pains in her chest and potential heart attacks or strokes.  She performed with the heart monitor visibly strapped to her chest while on tour in Georgia recently.

Want the latest news and gossip at your fingertips? Text NC to 71007 to join our text club!

Plus, her bae, Birdman, is front and center watching out for her too!

Check out a clip from the courageous performance above.

ALSO SEE:

Unbreak My Timeline: Black Twitter Had The Best Reactions To Toni Braxton’s Biopic [PHOTOS]
41 photos

Photo Credit :: Getty Images

Birdman , hospitalized , lupus , toni braxton

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 2 days ago
07.01.19
Marsai Martin Is The Face Of The People…
 5 days ago
06.28.19
Celebrity Chefs Honor Anthony Bourdain’s Birthday By Naming…
 1 week ago
06.25.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close