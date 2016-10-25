Toni Braxton Returns To Tour With Heart Monitor! [VIDEO]

Toni Braxton is still on tour, despite recovering from complications due to lupus. Toni was hospitalized twice last month and had to postpone a few tour dates. But like a true survivor, she’s found the strength to return to her tour. Her doctors have equipped her with a heart monitor to help identify pains in her chest and potential heart attacks or strokes. She performed with the heart monitor visibly strapped to her chest while on tour in Georgia recently.

Plus, her bae, Birdman, is front and center watching out for her too!

Check out a clip from the courageous performance above.

Photo Credit :: Getty Images