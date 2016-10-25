CLOSE
Charlotte
Hide Your Kids! Coyotes In South Charlotte!

Residents in one South Charlotte neighborhood on edge after reports of multiple coyote sightings in the last couple of days, according to WCNC.

The coyotes have been seen in the Madison Park community, which is between Park and Tyvola roads.

“The coyote had come into the backyard here and was basically just kind of standing there looking at me,” said Butch Barksdale, a Madison Park resident, told WCNC.

Photos
