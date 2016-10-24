CLOSE
Uncategorized
Broncos Take On the Texans On “MNF!”

This should be a pretty good game for sure! The plot could not be better for this “Monday Night Football” matchup! Brock Osweiler (who used to Quarterback for the Broncos last year) is now a proud Houston Texan, & I’m sure he’s looking for some redemption against his old team. Yes….he did win a Super Bowl with them, but he was on the bench. Peyton started & played that game, but Osweiler stepped in at a crucial time during the season & helped the Broncos win & get to that point (even defeating the Patriots on Monday Night Football)! So the stage is set, & it’s about to go down shortly! I’m taking the Texans in this one, but we shall see!

