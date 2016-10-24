CLOSE
National
Home

Janelle Monae & Naomie Harris Reveal The Craziest Things They’ve Done To Prepare For Roles [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Janelle Monae and Naomie Harris came through to the studio to talk about their roles in the new critically acclaimed film, “Moonlight,” which is in theaters nationwide November 4th. Naomie recalls going undercover in real life as research for a film she did called “Miami Vice.” Janelle talks about the preparation she had to do with her math skills for another upcoming movie, “Hidden Figures,” which she stars in alongside Taraji P. Henson and Octavia Spencer.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Plus, Naomie reveals the status of the next James Bond movie with Daniel Craig. Check out the exclusive video above to hear more in this interview from The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Hear more cool conversations on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” right here, and listen live weekdays from 6-10 am E/5-9 am C!

RELATED: Janelle Monae Explains Why She Had To Read A Fan For Filth [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Janelle Monae & Naomie Harris Discuss Addiction’s Effect On Kids & Families [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Jidenna Reveals How Studio Sessions Get Crazy With Janelle Monae [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Celebrities Attend Wimbledon

Celeb Pics Of The Week 7/2-7/9: Janelle Monae Performs At The White House; Beyoncé Watches Serena Williams Win & More!

19 photos Launch gallery

Celeb Pics Of The Week 7/2-7/9: Janelle Monae Performs At The White House; Beyoncé Watches Serena Williams Win & More!

Continue reading Celeb Pics Of The Week 7/2-7/9: Janelle Monae Performs At The White House; Beyoncé Watches Serena Williams Win & More!

Celeb Pics Of The Week 7/2-7/9: Janelle Monae Performs At The White House; Beyoncé Watches Serena Williams Win & More!

Check out what some of your faves were up to this week.

Janelle Monae & Naomie Harris Reveal The Craziest Things They’ve Done To Prepare For Roles [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

hidden figures , james bond , janelle monae , Moonlight , Naomie Harris , Octavia Spencer , Taraji P Henson

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 2 days ago
07.01.19
Marsai Martin Is The Face Of The People…
 5 days ago
06.28.19
Celebrity Chefs Honor Anthony Bourdain’s Birthday By Naming…
 1 week ago
06.25.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close