Janelle Monae & Naomie Harris Reveal The Craziest Things They’ve Done To Prepare For Roles [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Janelle Monae and Naomie Harris came through to the studio to talk about their roles in the new critically acclaimed film, “Moonlight,” which is in theaters nationwide November 4th. Naomie recalls going undercover in real life as research for a film she did called “Miami Vice.” Janelle talks about the preparation she had to do with her math skills for another upcoming movie, “Hidden Figures,” which she stars in alongside Taraji P. Henson and Octavia Spencer.

Plus, Naomie reveals the status of the next James Bond movie with Daniel Craig. Check out the exclusive video above to hear more in this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

