Amber Rose Dishes On Dancing With The Stars: “I Didn’t Think I Was Going To Win”

Amber Rose has come to the end of her Dancing With The Stars journey, but says she wouldn’t trade the experience for the world.

The 33-year-old ‘Slut Walk’ founder and mom of 3-year-old son Sebastian was recently booted from DWTS after lasting 6 weeks in the competition. Though she didn’t take home the winning title, Amber learned some important lessons along the way. “I learned that people make things look easy on TV and they’re not easy at all!” Amber told Us Weekly. “[The producers] lied to me before I got on here and told me I was going to do maybe two, three hours a couple days a week! No big deal — but it became my life.”

While acknowledging that she struggled with the challenges of learning complicated choreography and being judged on a national platform, she doesn’t regret her decision to join the show. “I didn’t think I was going to win. I didn’t think I was going to make it the first week. I didn’t think I was going to make it halfway. I came on and I just tried. That’s it!”

The silver lining in all of this is that Amber has gained a new BFF. She and pro partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy became super close over the course of the show, and she calls him her “brother for life.” Make and Amber exchanged heartwarming messages on her birthday.

Many have speculated that producers are gunning for Amber’s homie Blac Chyna to be a future contestant on DWTS, though nothing has been confirmed.

