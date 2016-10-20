DJ Khaled has yet another key to success: keeping kids in school.

Khaled is the new spokesperson for the Get Schooled campaign, which encourages kids to stay in school and offers information about financial aid and scholarships for higher education.

Get Schooled was founded five years ago through a partnership with Viacom and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

The organization’s site says its goal is to “empower and engage young people and to give them the tools and inspiration to get the education they need to succeed.”

The latest commercial finds a teenager looking at Snapchat during class when DJ Khaled says “Did you just look at your phone in class? Congratulations, you played yourself.” Khaled shares a few more Major Keys with the kid before suddenly appearing in his classroom to urge everyone to stay in school.

Watch the light-hearted commercial up top.

SOURCE: Get Schooled | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

DJ Khaled Teaches Kids His Major Keys For ‘Get Schooled’ Campaign was originally published on theurbandaily.com