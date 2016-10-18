CLOSE
Music
HomeMusic

You Can Help Vote Tupac Into The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2017 nominees include first-timers like Pearl Jam, Bad Brains, Depeche Mode — and Tupac.

0 reads
Leave a comment

23rd Annual American Music Awards

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has just announced nominees for 2017 induction, which include first-timers like Pearl Jam, Bad Brains, Depeche Mode — and Tupac.

They join several nominees who are back on the list, including Chaka Khan and Janet Jackson.

To be eligible for nomination, an artist or group must have released their first single or album at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination. With Tupac’s first LP, 2Pacalypse Now, hitting shelves on November 12, 1991, it’s his first chance to get voted into the Hall of Fame.

For the fifth year, the public will have the opportunity to vote alongside more than 800 artists and music industry insiders of the Rock Hall voting body. Everyone is eligible to vote once a day through December 6 by visiting Rockhall.com.

In recent years, legendary acts like Chuck Berry, Bob Marleyand Prince have been inducted. Now, it’s ‘Pac’s turn. He wouldn’t be the first rapper to join the ranks, but he’d be in the company of hip-hop greats like The Beastie Boys, NWA, and Run D.M.C.

If rap enthusiasts have anything to say about it, Tupac should have more than enough votes before the ballots close in early December.

SOURCE: Rolling Stone, Rock Hall | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

You Can Help Vote Tupac Into The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame was originally published on theurbandaily.com

hall of fame , janet jackson , Rock and Roll Hall of Fame , tupac

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 2 days ago
07.01.19
Marsai Martin Is The Face Of The People…
 5 days ago
06.28.19
Celebrity Chefs Honor Anthony Bourdain’s Birthday By Naming…
 1 week ago
06.25.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close