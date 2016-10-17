CLOSE
Cam Newton Walks Out Of Press Conference Following Loss To Saints

Cam Newton is catching flack again.

Carolina Panthers v New Orleans Saints

Just weeks after preaching All Lives Matter rhetoric, Cam Newton is catching flack again.

The Carolina Panthers are currently 1-5 on the season and 4th in the NFC South, and a happy Cam Newton that does not make. After Sunday night’s 41-38 loss against the New Orleans Saints, Newton walked out of the post game press conference.
After being asked about being frustrated while standing on the sideline during the fourth quarter, he replied “Next question.” While another journalist began to prod a bit further, he abruptly stepped off the podium and left the press conference.

The Saints got off to an amazing 21-0 start and added fuel to the fire with this 87-yard touchdown to Brandin Cooks.

Luckily, it’s the Panthers’ bye week, so they have more than enough time to get their game plan together — but the most recent loss will be on their minds longer too.
 
SOURCE: Twitter, NFL | PHOTO CREDIT: Jonathan Bachman / Getty

Cam Newton Walks Out Of Press Conference Following Loss To Saints was originally published on theurbandaily.com

