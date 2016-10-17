Cam Newton Walks Out Of Press Conference Following Loss To Saints

Just weeks after preaching All Lives Matter rhetoric, Cam Newton is catching flack again.

After being asked about being frustrated while standing on the sideline during the fourth quarter, he replied “Next question.” While another journalist began to prod a bit further, he abruptly stepped off the podium and left the press conference.

Pissed Off Cam Newton Abruptly Walks Out Of Press Conference After Loss To Saints pic.twitter.com/KXJdE1fRin — SportsCast (@SportsCast_THN) October 16, 2016

The Saints got off to an amazing 21-0 start and added fuel to the fire with this 87-yard touchdown to Brandin Cooks.

Luckily, it’s the Panthers’ bye week, so they have more than enough time to get their game plan together — but the most recent loss will be on their minds longer too.

