Keith Scott’s Widow Doesn’t Believe Black Cop Killed Husband

In an interview with “CBS This Morning,” Rakeyia Scott told co-host Gayle King that she doesn’t believe officer Brentley Vinson fatally shot her husband last month. In the interview, Scott doesn’t say who she believes killed Scott.

“Officer Vinson, I don’t believe shot my husband,” Rakeyia Scott said. “Because of the positioning when the shooting actually occurred….I did see him, but he was at a distance. He’s not a part of the interaction,” the Charlotte Observer reported.

When asked what CMPD had to gain by saying a black officer shot her husband, Scott responded: “I’m not sure what they have to gain. I’m just going by what I recall and believe that day.”

In an interview that aired Wednesday and today, Scott said race played a “100 percent role,” in the fatal shooting, according to an article in the Charlotte Observer.