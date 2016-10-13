CLOSE
Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

Keith Scott’s Widow Doesn’t Believe Black Cop Killed Husband

0 reads
Leave a comment

In an interview with “CBS This Morning,” Rakeyia Scott told co-host Gayle King that she doesn’t believe officer Brentley Vinson fatally shot her husband last month. In the interview, Scott doesn’t say who she believes killed Scott.

“Officer Vinson, I don’t believe shot my husband,” Rakeyia Scott said. “Because of the positioning when the shooting actually occurred….I did see him, but he was at a distance. He’s not a part of the interaction,” the Charlotte Observer reported.

When asked what CMPD had to gain by saying a black officer shot her husband, Scott responded: “I’m not sure what they have to gain. I’m just going by what I recall and believe that day.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

In an interview that aired Wednesday and today, Scott said race played a “100 percent role,” in the fatal shooting, according to an article in the Charlotte Observer.

Powerful Photos From Charlotte Protest [PHOTOS]
Charlotte Protests
40 photos
CMPD , Gayle King , Keith Lamont Scott , rakeyia scott

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 2 days ago
07.01.19
Marsai Martin Is The Face Of The People…
 5 days ago
06.28.19
Celebrity Chefs Honor Anthony Bourdain’s Birthday By Naming…
 1 week ago
06.25.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close