“Trapsoul is a year old now,” Bryson Tiller told fans on Instagram last week. “Thank you for bringing me this far, be back soon with another one. Love y’all.”
A week later, Tiller’s come through with a makeup anthem for the cuffing season.
On “Let Me Explain,” Tiller does all he can to show his girl he’s ready to turn over a new leaf. “No lie girl when I tell you, you a blessing/ Girl just let me make corrections,” he pleads on the track. Produced by Phonix, the single appears to be a preview of what to expect from his forthcoming sophomore album.
Tiller’s recently appeared on collaborations with Chris Brown and DJ Khaled.
Listen to “Let Me Explain” below.
SOURCE: YouTube | PHOTO CREDIT: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty
Listen: Bryson Tiller – “Let Me Explain” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on theurbandaily.com