LeBron James Breaks Silence On Donald Trump’s ‘Locker Room Talk’ Defense

Last week a tape of Presidential nominee Donald Trump saying he “grabs women by the p***y” was revealed to the public. Trump would later claim that it was just “locker room talk.”

Over the past few days, athletes have been coming out of the woodwork saying that, in fact, is not what men talk about in locker rooms. One of the biggest athletes to speak out has been LeBron James, who seemingly refused to even say Trump’s name and referred to him as “that guy” instead.

When asked about what locker room talk is to him, he responded a bit differently than Trump

“What is locker room talk to me? It’s not what that guy said,” the 31-year-old said at the Cavs practice facility yesterday. “We don’t disrespect women in no shape or fashion in our locker room … that never comes up. I‘ve got a mother-in-law, a wife, a mom and a daughter. Those conversations just don’t go on in our locker room.”

He went on to explain what he and the rest of the championship-winning Cavaliers talk about in the locker room.

“What does go on in our locker room is sporting events that happened the night before, family, about strategies we have that night. [We talk] about a highlight that may have happened – a home run in the bottom of the 9th or an alley-oop dunk from a player the night before. That’s what happens in our locker room.”

Bron Bron made headlines last week when he publicly announced his support for Hillary Clinton, citing her commitment to helping today’s youth.

SOURCE: NY Daily News | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Bruce Goodwin II Posted October 13, 2016

