Just because Lil Wayne can’t release any music right now doesn’t mean his hot takes stop.

Last month, Wayne said that racism doesn’t exist anymore because his concerts are pretty diverse.

“I don’t wanna be bashed because I don’t wanna sound like I’m on the wrong – if there is a side – but I thought that was clearly a message that there was no such thing as racism anymore… I think that was a perfect example… My crowd has always been everybody,” he said to Skip Bayless on his new Fox show Undisputed.

In a new New York Times interview, Wayne doubled down on his views towards racism and the Black Lives Matter Movement. When asked about the backlash from those comments and how Shannon Sharpe commended him for not being a victim, he said, “I’m not that. And honestly, I don’t care. I care what’s going on with me and my kids and my world and my mom and who’s going to pay this next bill. That’s what matters to me.”

Weezy also had a tongue in cheek response when asked about Trump. When asked if he has any words for Donald, he laughed and said “Who’s that?”

While Wayne can’t contractually release music right now, it hasn’t stopped him from commenting on some of today’s up and coming rap acts.

He’s asked if he keeps up with Lil Yachty, Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, Kodak Blacks of the world and he responds by saying, “I swear to God I didn’t know you were saying people’s names just now, so that should probably answer that question. I just do my own thing.”

Check out the rest of Wayne’s interview with the NY Times here.

SOURCE: NY Times | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Lil Wayne Says He Doesn’t Know Who Lil Yachty & Donald Trump Are, Still Thinks Racism Doesn’t Exist was originally published on theurbandaily.com