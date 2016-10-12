Kaytranada‘s a master of the remix.
For his latest edits, Kaytra takes on Solange‘s A Seat At The Table standout, “Cranes in the Sky,” and Chance The Rapper‘s “All Night.” Adding that special touch that only Kaytra can, the Montreal DJ and producer transforms both tracks into infectious club grooves that are almost impossible not to move to.
The mixes follow the heels of his October 8 show in Boston. Kaytra’s magic touch can also be heard on “Sink or Swim” from Craig David‘s new album.
Listen to his latest mixes below.
Solange – “Cranes In The Sky” (Kaytranada DJ Edit)
Chance The Rapper, Knox Fortune – “All Night” (Kaytranada Extended Joint)
Kaytranada Upcoming Tour Dates:
10/21 – Melbourne, AUS @ 170 Russell
10/22 – Northbridge, AUS @ Metro City
10/27 – Fortitude Valley, AUS @ The Tivoli
10/28 – Auckland, NZ @ Studio
10/29 – Newtown, NZ @ Enmore Theatre
11/12-13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Camp Flog Gnaw
SOURCE: Soundcloud, Consequence of Sound | PHOTO CREDIT: Xavi Torrent / Getty
Listen To Kaytranada’s Remixes Of Solange’s “Cranes In The Sky” & Chance The Rapper’s “All Night” was originally published on theurbandaily.com