Celebrating The Life Of Actor Tommy Ford

Update 10/12/16 6:18 pm EST
TMZ and other major media outlets are reporting that actor Tommy Ford of Martin fame has passed away at the age of 52 in an Atlanta hospital. Although conflicting reports first stated Ford’s death hours earlier, it appears that those early reports were premature. Sadly, it is now confirmed.
According to the website, Ford had been on life support after an aneurysm ruptured in his abdomen. His family decided to end life support on Wednesday afternoon.
He was surrounded by friends and family.
Ford was known for playing the character of Tommy on the popular TV show Martin, which co-starred Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold and Carl Payne as a group of friends living in a Detroit apartment building. Now considered a classic, Ford’s character was the butt of many jokes as he never seemed to have a gig. The sitcom ran from 1992-1997. He also starrred on The Parkers, and had several other gigs including Uncle Buck and New York Undercover.
Ford was a recent guest at the 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion.
Ford and his daughter, Madi in a recent pic.
Ford had recently had knee surgery which he documented via social media.
He captioned the photo, I’m having a Knee Replacement surgery this morning. Please keep me in your prayers! Love you all! #kneereplacement #surgeryday #tommyford #earlymorning
Over the last couple of weeks, Tommy updated his social media with progress pictures post surgery, but questions about his health rose when several celebrities both sent their condolences and solicitation for prayers.
Tommy has two kids, Thomas Jr and Madi.
(Photo Source: Courtesy)
