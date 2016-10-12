Celebrating The Life Of Actor Tommy Ford

Update 10/12/16 6:18 pm EST

TMZ and other major media outlets are reporting that actor Tommy Ford of Martin fame has passed away at the age of 52 in an Atlanta hospital. Although conflicting reports first stated Ford’s death hours earlier, it appears that those early reports were premature. Sadly, it is now confirmed.

RELATED :: FINALLY! Tisha-Campbell Martin Reveals Tommy’ Real Job On Martin [VIDEO]

According to the website, Ford had been on life support after an aneurysm ruptured in his abdomen. His family decided to end life support on Wednesday afternoon.

He was surrounded by friends and family.

ALSO SEE:

11 Black Ride or Die Sitcom Couples We Love

Damn Gina :: Thanksgiving Episodes From Our Favorite Sitcoms

Ford was known for playing the character of Tommy on the popular TV show Martin, which co-starred Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold and Carl Payne as a group of friends living in a Detroit apartment building. Now considered a classic, Ford’s character was the butt of many jokes as he never seemed to have a gig. The sitcom ran from 1992-1997. He also starrred on The Parkers, and had several other gigs including Uncle Buck and New York Undercover.

Ford was a recent guest at the 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion.

Ford and his daughter, Madi in a recent pic.

Ford had recently had knee surgery which he documented via social media.

He captioned the photo, I’m having a Knee Replacement surgery this morning. Please keep me in your prayers! Love you all! #kneereplacement #surgeryday #tommyford #earlymorning

Over the last couple of weeks, Tommy updated his social media with progress pictures post surgery, but questions about his health rose when several celebrities both sent their condolences and solicitation for prayers.

Tommy has two kids, Thomas Jr and Madi.

Notable People We've Lost In 2016 47 photos Launch gallery Notable People We've Lost In 2016 1. Debbie Reynolds 1 of 47 2. Garry Shandling 2 of 47 3. Carrie Fisher 3 of 47 4. Comedian and actor Ricky Harris 4 of 47 5. George Michael 5 of 47 6. Zsa Zsa Gabor 6 of 47 7. Muhammad Ali's photographer, Howard Bingham 7 of 47 8. Craig Sager 8 of 47 9. Alan Thicke 9 of 47 10. John Glenn 10 of 47 11. Florence Henderson 11 of 47 12. Fidel Castro 12 of 47 13. Ron Glass 13 of 47 14. Sharon Jones 14 of 47 15. Gwen Ifill 15 of 47 16. Shawty Lo 16 of 47 17. Gloria Naylor 17 of 47 18. Rod Temperton 18 of 47 19. Bill Nunn 19 of 47 20. Buckwheat Zydeco 20 of 47 21. Arnold Palmer 21 of 47 22. Gene Wilder 22 of 47 23. Nate Thurmond 23 of 47 24. Pat Summitt 24 of 47 25. Bernie Worrell 25 of 47 26. Christina Grimmie 26 of 47 27. Sean Rooks 27 of 47 28. Kimbo Slice 28 of 47 29. Muhammad Ali 29 of 47 30. Bryce Dejean-Jones 30 of 47 31. Afeni Shakur 31 of 47 32. Billy Paul 32 of 47 33. Prince 33 of 47 34. Chyna 34 of 47 35. Dwayne Washington 35 of 47 36. Doris Roberts 36 of 47 37. Doug Banks 37 of 47 38. Will Smith 38 of 47 39. Tray Walker 39 of 47 40. Toronto Mayor Rob Ford 40 of 47 41. Phife Dawg aka Malik Taylor 41 of 47 42. Nancy Reagan 42 of 47 43. Maurice White 43 of 47 44. Denise 'Vanity" Matthews 44 of 47 45. Renee Angelil 45 of 47 46. David Bowie 46 of 47 47. Big Ang 47 of 47 Skip ad Continue reading Notable People We’ve Lost In 2016 Notable People We've Lost In 2016

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

(Photo Source: Courtesy)

Celebrating The Life Of Actor Tommy Ford was originally published on blackamericaweb.com