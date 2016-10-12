CLOSE
National
Gabrielle Union Sues BET Over “Being Mary Jane”

2016 Toronto International Film Festival

Source: Walter McBride / Getty

According to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, actress Gabrielle Union is suing BET and Breakdown Productions for breach of contract and negligent misrepresentation.

According to documents received by E!, Unions attorney Marty Singer alleges that the network was trying to produce two “10 episode” seasons of Being Mary Jane and trying to “cram all of the episodes into a single season in order to fraudulently extend the term of Ms. Union’s contract.”

Singer also stated that “We filed this lawsuit because of BET’s outrageous conduct toward its No. 1 star on its highest rated show.”

Gabrielle Union Sues BET Over “Being Mary Jane” was originally published on kissrichmond.com

