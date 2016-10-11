San Francisco 49ers Name Colin Kaepernick Starting Quarterback

The return of Colin Kaepernick is upon us.

The San Francisco 49ers have gotten off to a less than stellar start with a 1-4 record under quarterback Blaine Gabbert. Over the past 4 games Gabbert has thrown for just four touchdowns and six interceptions and head coach Chip Kelly is ready to make a change by putting Kaepernick back in the pocket. Kaep hasn’t played since the middle of last season, but Kelly’s putting his faith in the 28-year-old.

“We were very analytical and sat down as a staff and watched tape and went over everything. We’ve had a couple days to digest everything where we are. I think offensively, we just need to be better and we just need to make a move,” Kelly said Tuesday.

Kelly also said that it’s not Gabbert’s fault, instead, the offense just needs to be a bit refreshed.

“It’s not Blaine’s fault. I think as group, offensively we need to be better in a lot of ways. So we’re going to see what we can do and make a move here. It’s really one of the only maneuvers we can make based on our depth,” he added.

The head coach also made sure to tell the press that Kaepernick’s ongoing national anthem protest has nothing to do with this decision.

SOURCE: NFL

