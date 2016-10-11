Singer Anthony Hamilton and his band, The Hamiltones have struck viral gold a few times with their soulful covers of popular songs such as “Hotling Bling,” and original tunes about a number of hilarious topics. Their latest (NSFW) clip pokes fun at the controversial hot-mic audio of Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump and then-Access Hollywood host Billy Bush that leaked last week, featuring Trump’s now infamous “Grab ’em by the (redacted)” quote.
RELATED :: Anthony Hamilton’s Hamiltones Give Birdman’s “Respeck My Name” A Gospel Remix
Plug in your headphones and check it out.
Want the latest news and gossip at your fingertips? Text NC to 71007 to join our text club!
ALSO TRENDING ON OLDSCHOOL1053 ::
- Get Mad Enough To Vote!
- Why Are We Thugs? Artists Respond To Misconceptions of Black Men and Boys
- 5 Top Moments Of Second Presidential Debate
- Black Twitter Was Not Here For Trump’s Offensive Statements
See Pics From The Anthony Hamilton Meet & Greet!
See Pics From The Anthony Hamilton Meet & Greet!
1. 14758541523488Source:Radio One Raleigh 1 of 10
2. 14758539293973Source:Radio One Raleigh 2 of 10
3. 14758541305218Source:Radio One Raleigh 3 of 10
4. 14758540434608Source:Radio One Raleigh 4 of 10
5. 1475854115584Source:Radio One Raleigh 5 of 10
6. 14758539841178Source:Radio One Raleigh 6 of 10
7. 14758540611899Source:Radio One Raleigh 7 of 10
8. 1475854080393Source:Radio One Raleigh 8 of 10
9. 14758539436989Source:Radio One Raleigh 9 of 10
10. 14758541002429Source:Radio One Raleigh 10 of 10
Anthony Hamilton & The Hamiltones Grab Em By The …’ was originally published on newsone.com