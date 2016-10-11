CLOSE
National
Home

Anthony Hamilton & The Hamiltones Grab Em By The …’

This is R&B at its finest.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Singer Anthony Hamilton and his band, The Hamiltones have struck viral gold a few times with their soulful covers of popular songs such as “Hotling Bling,” and original tunes about a number of hilarious topics. Their latest (NSFW) clip pokes fun at the controversial hot-mic audio of Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump and then-Access Hollywood host Billy Bush that leaked last week, featuring Trump’s now infamous “Grab ’em by the (redacted)” quote.

RELATED :: Anthony Hamilton’s Hamiltones Give Birdman’s “Respeck My Name” A Gospel Remix

Plug in your headphones and check it out.

Want the latest news and gossip at your fingertips? Text NC to 71007 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING ON OLDSCHOOL1053 ::

Anthony Hamilton Meet N Greet Photos October 6, 2016

See Pics From The Anthony Hamilton Meet & Greet!

10 photos Launch gallery

See Pics From The Anthony Hamilton Meet & Greet!

Continue reading See Pics From The Anthony Hamilton Meet & Greet!

See Pics From The Anthony Hamilton Meet & Greet!

Anthony Hamilton & The Hamiltones Grab Em By The …’ was originally published on newsone.com

Anthony Hamilton , Anthony Hamilton and the Hamiltones , Anthony Hamilton music , donald trump , Donald Trump hot mic , Donald Trump lewd remarks

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 2 days ago
07.01.19
Marsai Martin Is The Face Of The People…
 5 days ago
06.28.19
Celebrity Chefs Honor Anthony Bourdain’s Birthday By Naming…
 1 week ago
06.25.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close