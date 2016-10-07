Dwyane Wade Says LeBron James Will Never Surpass Michael Jordan

Dwyane Wade may be one of LeBron James best friends, but even he believes that Bron will never be greater than Michael Jordan.

The conversation about James possibly being one of the best players ever started after he won the 2016 NBA Finals. In the final three games vs. the Warriors, James averaged 36 points, 12 rebounds, 9.7 assists, three steals, and three blocks per game. It was the greatest individual performance in the history of the NBA Finals.

Wade still can’t place him above His Airness, but he can tie him.

“No, it’s not possible,” Wade told ESPN with a laugh when asked if James could ever be better than Jordan. “It’s not possible.”

“The only thing you can do is tie it. There’s no 19th hole. I think last year — not only in my eyes, but in a lot of people’s eyes — really put him … he’s on the 15th hole right now. And he’s on his way, for sure.”

“You can’t go past it,” Wade said of Jordan’s legacy. “How can you? That’s as great as it gets, man. The only thing you can do, like I said, is be A-1, A-B. There’s no way higher.

Wade, of course, is a Chicago native and recently signed with the Bulls during the offseason — so that’s gotta effect his opinion. Aside from that, Wade is one the greatest to ever touch the hardwood, too.

Everyone’s favorite sports pundit Stephen A. Smith agrees with Wade:

