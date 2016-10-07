CLOSE
Let's Get Spooked! Haunted House Guide (Photos)

Halloween is my favorite holiday after Christmas and my birthday, which technically isn’t a holiday. Wait, is Halloween even a holiday? Doesn’t matter, I love an excuse to dress up as everything from Michelle Obama to Han Solo and even a bio-hazard one year. Along with wearing costumes, I like to visit haunted attractions. Here’s my list of my favorites in the area.

 

Campground Nightmare – This was my first haunted farm so it always has a special place in my heart. It’s not all outdoors. There are spooky houses and rooms and chainsaw, lots of chain saws.

940 Gold Hill Road

Fort Mill, SC 29708

The Haunted Mill – I call this one scary light. It’s great for younger people.

6325 Wilkinson Blvd, Belmont, NC 28012

Scarowinds – Can’t go wrong with a haunted theme park. So many attractions and characters everywhere.

14523 Carowinds Blvd

Charlotte, NC 28273

Scarrigan Farms Haunted Attraction

Scarrigan Farms – This probably one of the best farm attractions. Scary creatures await around darkened corners and there is lots of running in fear.

Carrigan Farms, LLC – WEST ENTRANCE

1213 Oak Ridge Farm Hwy

Mooresville, NC 28115

Woods of Terror

Woods of Terror – I haven’t actually been here yet, but it gets top reviews.

5601 N Church St

Greensboro, NC 27455

Photos
