Let’s Get Spooked! Haunted House Guide (Photos)

Halloween is my favorite holiday after Christmas and my birthday, which technically isn’t a holiday. Wait, is Halloween even a holiday? Doesn’t matter, I love an excuse to dress up as everything from Michelle Obama to Han Solo and even a bio-hazard one year. Along with wearing costumes, I like to visit haunted attractions. Here’s my list of my favorites in the area.
Campground Nightmare – This was my first haunted farm so it always has a special place in my heart. It’s not all outdoors. There are spooky houses and rooms and chainsaw, lots of chain saws.
940 Gold Hill Road
Fort Mill, SC 29708
The Haunted Mill – I call this one scary light. It’s great for younger people.
6325 Wilkinson Blvd, Belmont, NC 28012
Scarowinds – Can’t go wrong with a haunted theme park. So many attractions and characters everywhere.
14523 Carowinds Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28273
Scarrigan Farms – This probably one of the best farm attractions. Scary creatures await around darkened corners and there is lots of running in fear.
Carrigan Farms, LLC – WEST ENTRANCE
1213 Oak Ridge Farm Hwy
Mooresville, NC 28115
Woods of Terror – I haven’t actually been here yet, but it gets top reviews.
5601 N Church St
Greensboro, NC 27455