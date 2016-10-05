Nike Raffles Off ‘Back To The Future’ Sneakers For The Michael J. Fox Foundation

Ever since self-lacing sneakers were hinted at in the 1989 classic film Back To The Future II, sneaker heads and movie buffs have been waiting for the dream to become a reality.

Michael J. Fox, who played Marty McFly in the film, has helped that dream come true with The Michael J. Fox Foundation Of Parkinson’s Research. His foundation has teamed up with Nike to offer fans a chance to win the self-lacing Nike Mag. All it takes is entering a $10 lottery, with all of the proceeds going towards his charity.

“People who love sneakers and people who love ‘Back to the Future,’ it’s like a perfect storm. In 2011, Nike put up 1,500 pairs for auction and it raised $10 million for the foundation,” Fox said today on Good Morning America. “There was a big demand for the shoes so now there’s a lottery,” he added.

Fox was diagnosed with young-onset Parkinson’s disease back in 1991. With the disease constantly limiting his nervous system, not having to tie his sneakers has become one less thing to worry about.

Sneaker technology isn’t the only recent advancement that’s helped him; smart watches that allow him to track his disease have assisted him, too.

“You’re getting a much more complete picture about the life of a person with Parkinson’s. The thing about Parkinson’s is everyone has their own version of it so what we’re doing with research is trying to attack whatever issue you may have,” Fox said.

You can enter the lottery to win a pair of Nike Mags by donating $10 to the Michael J. Fox Foundation here. There are less than 100 pairs available. The auction begins October 4, closes on October 11, and winners will be notified on October 17.

