Composers For Hire: Ali Shaheed Muhammad & Adrian Younge Talk Giving Luke Cage A Beat He Can Bump To

When Luke Cage was first announced, the anticipation of the cast reveal was real. And while the cat was already out of the bag when Mike Colter was chosen to play Luke following his cameo in Marvel’s Jessica Jones, the subsequent announcements of castings was impressive.

The choice to have Ali Shaheed Muhammad (A Tribe Called Quest, Lucy Pearl) and Adrian Younge (Black Dynamite) compose the score for the project was no exception.

We spoke to Ali and Adrian about joining the elite as African American TV score composers and how they went about tapping into the essence of Hip-Hop’s to soundtrack one of Netflix’s most talked about series.

Watch our interview with Ali Shaheed Muhammad and Adrian Younge below, and catch Marvel’s Luke Cage: The Live Score on October 6 in Los Angeles, where the soundtrack will be given new life by a 40-piece orchestra.

Marvel’s Luke Cage is streaming now on Netflix.

Ian Freeman Posted October 3, 2016

