Fashion and Style
Supreme x Levi’s Announce Fall 2016 Collaborative Collection

Just in time for the fall denim staple.

Just in time for the fall denim staple, Levi’s has joined forces with legendary streetwear company Supreme.

For the umpteenth time, the two fashion houses come together for an updated take on modern denim jackets and jeans. Luckily Supreme abandoned the zebra print and digital camouflage of yesteryear for a more classic collaboration. The FW16 offering includes a custom-fit bleached Trucker Jacket with sherpa fleece lining and a pair of custom-fit bleached 501 jeans. Each piece comes in the two wearable colors: black and light denim.

In Supreme’s signature rebellious nature, both jackets feature a badge that reads “Life’s a Bitch Then You Die.”

The four-piece offering will be available in-store in New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris and online on this Thursday, October 6. Japan will have the collection two days later on October 8.

SOURCE: Hypebeast | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Twitter

