Cheo Hodari Coker Talks Being The Power Man Behind Luke Cage

Luke Cage has become one of Marvel’s most anticipated series since their foray into translating their big screen success to the small screen. A great deal of that can be attributed to the passion and unique vision of creator and showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker.

We spoke with Cheo about how it took more than being a comic geek to land his Luke Cage gig, and how his role as a music journalist helped him approach Luke Cage in a new way.

He also gave us some insight on writing the evolution of a hero.

Watch our interview with Cheo above, and be sure to catch Marvel’s Luke Cage, which is streaming now on Netflix.

Ian Freeman Posted September 30, 2016

