New Book Alert! DJ Khaled Announces ‘The Keys’

DJ Khaled is educating the masses.
Yesterday the producer-mogul took to Instagram to reveal his upcoming book, aptly titled The Keys. The book, due November 22, will feature words from other influencers like Jay Z, Puff Daddy, L.A. Reid, and more, and will be released via Crown Archetype — a subsidiary of Penguin Random House.
The Keys will “help you follow your vision as long as you have passion, dedication, blood, sweat and tears, and especially ignore when THEY try to bring you down,” Khaled shared with his followers.
You can preorder your copy via thekeys.wethebeststore.com.
See photos and read his full announcement below:
NEW BOOK ALERT🔑🔑!! #DJKHALED #THEKEYS 🔑 #BOOK #NOV22 feats mogul talk from JAY Z @la_reid @iamdiddy LYOR COHEN @ariannahuff @richforever @fatjoe @stephenmarley and so much more…….THEY🚷tried to hide the keys from me when I was coming up. Now I’ve mastered the keys and I want to let everybody know that these are keys from my perspective. This book will help you follow your vision as long as you have passion, dedication, blood, sweat and tears, and especially ignore when THEY try to bring you down. Major Key, I wish I had this book when I was coming up. This my passion pain success ,blessing and more wins !! We the best !!! PRE ORDER NOW 👉🏽THEKEYS.WETHEBESTSTORE.COM #THEKEYS #BOOK available everywhere #NOV22 @wethebestmusic @epicrecords @rocnation YOU WILL GET TO KNOW MY STORY FROM THE MUD TO MY BEAUTIFUL GARDEN 🙏🏽🔑🙏🏽 http://bit.ly/thekeysbn 🙏🏽🔑🙏🏽🔑🔑🔑🔑🔑🦁
