DJ Khaled is educating the masses.

Yesterday the producer-mogul took to Instagram to reveal his upcoming book, aptly titled The Keys. The book, due November 22, will feature words from other influencers like Jay Z, Puff Daddy, L.A. Reid, and more, and will be released via Crown Archetype — a subsidiary of Penguin Random House.

The Keys will “help you follow your vision as long as you have passion, dedication, blood, sweat and tears, and especially ignore when THEY try to bring you down,” Khaled shared with his followers.

You can preorder your copy via thekeys.wethebeststore.com.

See photos and read his full announcement below:

SOURCE: Instagram | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

New Book Alert! DJ Khaled Announces ‘The Keys’ was originally published on theurbandaily.com