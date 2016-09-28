The Lineup For Obama’s South By South Lawn Festival Includes Leonardo DiCaprio & Beverly Bond

Earlier this month, Barack and Michelle Obama announced South By South Lawn, a music festival celebrating music, film, and more.

Today the Obamas circled back with the official lineup, which includes Black Girls Rock founder Beverly Bond on the ones and twos, and a live discussion with Leonardo DiCaprio about his Before the Flood documentary.

“South by South Lawn, an event inspired by South by Southwest, is bringing together creators, innovators, and organizers who work day in and day out to improve the lives of their fellow Americans and people around the world,” the White House blog explains.

The festival will merge “interactive booths” with live performances, fostering a platform for change and innovation.

Also set to appear are Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings and the cast of Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things.

Read more about South By South Lawn here, and stay tuned as the rest of the lineup will be announced before the day of the event on October 3.

Stephanie Long Posted September 27, 2016

