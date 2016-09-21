CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Community Responds To Charlotte Police-Involved Shooting: “We Have Nothing To Lose” [VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Charlotte Police Chief: There Was No Book [VIDEO]

Community leaders in Charlotte gathered to respond to the police-involved shooting. The meeting, which was organized by John Barnett of T.H.U.G. Ministries. The conference featured comments by Nation of Islam’s BJ Murphy who unapologetically said they would not encourage local residents to be patient or stop the unrest.

“I Wish This Was Simply A Dream:” Terence Cructher’s Twin Sister Speaks Out

“We will not tell them to stop,” said Murphy. “We have nothing to lose.” Murphy continued by calling for an economic boycott, saying residents should take their business from whites and support only black business.

#PlayersInProtest: These Are The Athletes Taking A Stand Against Injustice & Police Brutality
6 photos
BJ Murphy , charlotte , John Barnett , Keith Lamont Scott

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 3 days ago
07.01.19
Marsai Martin Is The Face Of The People…
 6 days ago
06.28.19
Celebrity Chefs Honor Anthony Bourdain’s Birthday By Naming…
 1 week ago
06.25.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close