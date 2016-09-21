Community Responds To Charlotte Police-Involved Shooting: “We Have Nothing To Lose” [VIDEO]

Community leaders in Charlotte gathered to respond to the police-involved shooting. The meeting, which was organized by John Barnett of T.H.U.G. Ministries. The conference featured comments by Nation of Islam’s BJ Murphy who unapologetically said they would not encourage local residents to be patient or stop the unrest.

“We will not tell them to stop,” said Murphy. “We have nothing to lose.” Murphy continued by calling for an economic boycott, saying residents should take their business from whites and support only black business.