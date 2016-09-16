Sorry, Kanye: Apple Is Not Buying Tidal

Earlier this year, rumors surfaced claiming Apple would buy Tidal and inherit its Beyoncé exclusives and Prince’s discography. Then a flurry of tweets from Kanye West made people think it was really going to happen.

This Tidal Apple beef is fucking up the music game. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) July 30, 2016

I need Tim Cook Jay Z Dez Jimmy Larry me and Drake Scooter on the phone or in a room this week!!! — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) July 30, 2016

Apple give Jay his check for Tidal now and stop trying to act like you Steve. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) July 30, 2016

In June, the first rumor of a deal was reported by The Wall Street Journal, with Apple said to be particularly interested in Tidal’s close relationships with high-profile artists like Beyoncé, Rihanna, Lil Wayne, and, of course, Jay Z.

But after all the hype it looks like Apple won’t be buying Tidal after all. The head of Apple Music, Jimmy Iovine, told BuzzFeed News in a new interview that Apple is “really running our own race” and “not looking to acquire any streaming services.”

Jay Z bought the service in March 2015 for $56 million from Swedish company Aspiro, which had created the brand. With Apple no longer interested in Tidal, and Spotify‘s continued growth, the fight for exclusivity continues.

