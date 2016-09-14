0 reads Leave a comment
Rapper Lil’ Wayne says there’s no racism in America and the Colin Kapernick, Black Lives Matter thing went over his head. What??????
#TeamTunechi: Stars Share Their Support For Lil Wayne On Social Media
11 photos Launch gallery
#TeamTunechi: Stars Share Their Support For Lil Wayne On Social Media
1. Lil WayneSource: 1 of 11
2. Young ThugSource: 2 of 11
3. Young ThugSource: 3 of 11
4. DrakeSource: 4 of 11
5. Nicki MinajSource: 5 of 11
6. Missy ElliotSource: 6 of 11
7. Rich Homie QuanSource: 7 of 11
8. Joey Bada$$Source: 8 of 11
9. Lupe FiascoSource: 9 of 11
10. Rick RossSource: 10 of 11
11. Chance The RapperSource: 11 of 11
OMG: Lil’ Wayne Says There’s No Racism In America!!! (Video) was originally published on kissrichmond.com
comments – add yours